Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471,148. The firm has a market cap of $228.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.