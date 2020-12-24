Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.30 ($41.53).

SGO stock opened at €37.69 ($44.34) on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.03.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

