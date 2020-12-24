Comparing Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) & Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dex Liquidating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dex Liquidating and Brainsway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brainsway $23.10 million 2.84 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -12.12

Dex Liquidating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brainsway.

Profitability

This table compares Dex Liquidating and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dex Liquidating and Brainsway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dex Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brainsway has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.52%. Given Brainsway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Dex Liquidating.

About Dex Liquidating

Dextera Surgical Inc. designs and manufactures proprietary stapling devices for surgical procedures. The company’s product consists of MicroCutter 5/80 use for transection and resection in urologic, thoracic and pediatric surgical procedures, as well as application for transection, resection and/or creation of anastomoses in the intestine and the transection of the appendix. Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly known as Cardica Inc., is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

