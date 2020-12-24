Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Reaches $698,263.34

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $698,263.34 and $21,024.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,406.60 or 0.99941092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,327.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020864 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00398157 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00566026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00148169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,194,009 coins and its circulating supply is 9,401,570 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.