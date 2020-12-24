Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.49. Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Condor Petroleum Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses and gas fields located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

