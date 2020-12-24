CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 10%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) traded down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.83. 576,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 521,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $171.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $243.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 208,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

