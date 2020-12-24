CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 10%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.83. 576,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 521,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 653.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 858,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 140,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 722.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

