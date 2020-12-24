Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $385.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

