Contentos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00330051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,173,075,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

