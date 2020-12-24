Contrasting Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) & Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries -7.85% 49.60% 12.52% Core Molding Technologies 1.64% 5.55% 2.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Armstrong World Industries and Core Molding Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 2 6 2 0 2.00 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus target price of $82.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Core Molding Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.04 billion 3.44 $214.50 million $4.78 15.60 Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.40 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Core Molding Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, and structural solutions. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

