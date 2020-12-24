Contrasting THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of THK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocado Group and THK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $2.26 billion 10.11 -$271.38 million ($0.76) -80.46 THK $2.52 billion 1.68 $107.57 million $0.42 37.64

THK has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group. Ocado Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ocado Group has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ocado Group and THK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A THK 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A THK 1.31% 1.92% 1.19%

Summary

THK beats Ocado Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store. The company also provides online retail solutions; and customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) and logistics services for Ocado Retail and Morrisons. Ocado Group plc has a strategic partnership with The Kroger Co. to construct three new CFCs in the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest, and West regions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

THK Company Profile

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company also offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

