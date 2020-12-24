Cornerstone Metals Inc. (CCC.V) (CVE:CCC) Trading Down 7.7%

Cornerstone Metals Inc. (CCC.V) (CVE:CCC) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.20. 160,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 218,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20.

Cornerstone Metals Inc. (CCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCC)

Cornerstone Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and gold minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the West Jerome property located in Jerome, Arizona. It also holds interest in the Carlin Vanadium project, which comprises 72 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 1,140 acres located in Elko County, Nevada.

