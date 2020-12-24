Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of CUZ opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

