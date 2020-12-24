COVA (COVA) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, COVA has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $399,618.39 and $239,616.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00668566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181196 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00381729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00099224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059787 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.