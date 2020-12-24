Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWBI. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of SWBI opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $536,560. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,667,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $46,012,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

