Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.83. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

