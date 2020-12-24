Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $319.42 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $319.42 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,042.12 or 0.99986836 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,932 coins and its circulating supply is 542,368,816 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

