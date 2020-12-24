Critical Contrast: Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) versus Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Green Street Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Green Street Capital and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 2 1 0 2.33

Conduent has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16%

Risk & Volatility

Green Street Capital has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Street Capital and Conduent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conduent $4.47 billion 0.23 -$1.93 billion $0.62 8.08

Green Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats Green Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. The company also provides end-user customer experience, transaction processing, commercial healthcare, human resource, and learning services; government healthcare, payment solutions, child support and labor workforce, and federal services; and tolling, transit, photo and parking, and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.