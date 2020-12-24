Cromwell Property Group (CMW.AX) (ASX:CMW) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Cromwell Property Group (CMW.AX) (ASX:CMW) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.18.

In other news, insider Paul Weightman 1,832,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd.

About Cromwell Property Group (CMW.AX)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

