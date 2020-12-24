Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCRN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $336.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 217,067 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 150,316 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $692,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

