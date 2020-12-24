Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0714 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $38,115.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,517.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.01227854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065468 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00276509 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004683 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,205,314 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.