Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,227 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 1.2% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $61,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.