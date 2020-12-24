Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. It expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.65 to $5.70 for the ongoing year. It will benefit from rising global beverage can demand as consumers are favoring cans over other packaging. The company remains poised to capitalize on beverage can demand through capacity additions and building new plants in existing markets as well as strategic acquisitions. Moreover, the company’s European Food and Asia-Pacific segment will gain from solid demand and several can capacity extension projects in the near term. The company is focused on implementing capacity-expansion projects with sound capital structure. However, higher raw material costs and bleak demand in the company’s transit packaging businesses will hurt its results.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NYSE:CCK opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Crown by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

