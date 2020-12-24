Crust Price Reaches $3.26 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $3.26 or 0.00013917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Crust has a market cap of $3.21 million and $557,456.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 984,808 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

