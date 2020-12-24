Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) One Day Volume Hits $53,412.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 83.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $53,412.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00328796 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

