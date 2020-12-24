Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 61,338 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 280.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,338 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. ValuEngine lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

Revolve Group stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,943,317 shares of company stock worth $221,187,534. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.