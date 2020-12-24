Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPA. Barclays increased their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

