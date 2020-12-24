Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,823 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $6,466,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 76,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 195,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Raymond James raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.