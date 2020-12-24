Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1,258.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Redwood Trust worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $999.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.