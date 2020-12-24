Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

ICUI stock opened at $211.17 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,777 shares of company stock worth $10,074,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

