CVCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.16 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 65.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $39,016.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00678418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00181108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00369841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00096846 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.