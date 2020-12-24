DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $33.65 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $733.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

