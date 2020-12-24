DA Davidson Comments on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of UBA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

