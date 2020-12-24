DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TCBK stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 117,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

