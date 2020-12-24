DA Davidson Weighs in on Alerus Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.94.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 66.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.