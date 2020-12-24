Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 84,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 50,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.