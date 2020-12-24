Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Down 7%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) shares fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 72,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Danakali in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

