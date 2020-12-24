Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.98

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.98 and last traded at $198.22, with a volume of 14526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASTY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 100.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

