David L. Lucchino Sells 1,120 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 100,525 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.