DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DaVita by 122.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVA remained flat at $$115.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. DaVita has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

