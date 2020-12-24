Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.88

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WILYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

About Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

