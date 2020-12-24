Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.28 ($53.27).

FRA DPW opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.33. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

