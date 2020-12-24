Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $161.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,670 shares of company stock worth $93,093,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

