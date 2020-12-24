Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 50,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,373. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

