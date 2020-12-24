DEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54,644.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 1% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $54,644.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00668690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00099975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059117 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

