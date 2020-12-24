Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.89 ($58.69).

Several analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

ETR DLG traded up €0.74 ($0.87) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €44.20 ($52.00). The company had a trading volume of 530,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.69. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92).

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

