DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €16.50 by Baader Bank

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been given a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.20 ($19.06).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

DIC opened at €13.42 ($15.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.27 and its 200-day moving average is €11.39. DIC Asset AG has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55.

About DIC Asset AG (DIC.F)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.