Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.54

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.54 and traded as high as $58.40. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 3,056,083 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.