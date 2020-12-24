Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:FAS) Shares Up 4.9%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:FAS) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $57.59. 3,056,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,032,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSE:FAS)

THE FINANCIAL BULL 3X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% ofthe price performance of the Russell 1000? Financial Services Index (`Financial Index`).

