Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.70

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $161.58 million and approximately $30,004.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014837 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

